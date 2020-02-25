Breaking News
Ben Bruce, Apostle Suleman congratulate Omokri on Brand Ambassadorial unveiling

Omokri
From left to right, Derrick Randall (Group non-executive director), Dr. Onyekachi Onubogu (Group non executive director), Dozy Mmobuosi (Group CEO Tingo International Holdings), Reno Omokri, (Rory Bowen (Chief of Staff), Wale Adebayo (Group Executive Director), at the unveiling at the Nasdaq in London

Former Nigerian senator and chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Silverbird Entertainment Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman as well as top US Democratic Party operative and former John Edwards’ Presidential Campaign Manager, Joseph Paul Trippi have hailed bestselling author and former Presidential spokesman, Pastor Reno Omokri, on his unveiling as brand ambassador for UK/US based mobile telephony company, Tingo mobile.

Also among those who have congratulated Pastor Omokri on his Ambassadorial unveiling is the former Governor of Anambra state and vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 presidential election in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Obi.

In his congratulatory message, Senator Murray-Bruce said Pastor Omokri deserves the honour. According to him, “I cannot think of anyone more deserving. Congrats, @renoomokri.”


On his part, Apostle suleman thanked Tingo Mobile for making Omokri its brand Ambassador. According to him, “Congratulations to my friend and brother @renoomokri on his new feat. God bless Tingo mobile for making you its brand ambassador. The Lord increase you more and more. (psalms 71.21).”

While Joe Trippi extended his “Congratulations @renoomokri” on his unveiling, Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi thanked Pastor Omokri for being a good ambassador fo Nigeria. According to him, “Congratulations my brother, @renoomokri. Thank you for being a good ambassador of Nigeria.”


Tingo Mobile, which plans to launch its services in America had nominated Omokri as its brand ambassador over his identity as a global citizen that has toured the world in 2019, a fit the company said is in line with the company’s mission to bring mobile telephony and e-money solutions to people and communities across the globe.

