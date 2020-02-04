Bello, Russian envoy discuss Ajaokuta Steel Coy reopening

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has visited the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alexey Shebarshin, to discuss the completion and resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company in the state.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Mohammed Onogu, said that the governor visited the ambassador in his office at Abuja in company with top officials of the state government.

According to the statement, Bello expressed his gratitude to the Russian government on the Oct 22, 2019 Sochi Agreement between the Russian Government and Nigeria to revive Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd.

The governor assured the ambassador of the readiness of his administration to see that Ajaokuta Steel Company works for Kogi people and Nigeria at large, the statement said.

He also told the ambassador that Kogi State is endowed with enormous natural resources, calling on the Russian Government to partner with the state to develop the resources.

Bello praised President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating negotiations with the Russian Government to revive the steel company, pointing out that if completed, Ajaokuta Steel Complex will make Nigeria an industrial hub of the world.

In his remarks, Shebarshin was quoted as saying his country was ready to complete the steel complex.

He said that the decision to this effect was sealed during President Buhari’s visit to his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, in October 2019.

The envoy said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the project would soon be signed by the governments of the two countries.

