Bayelsa verdict: Supreme Court fines Babalola, Olanipekun N60m

Kindly Share This Story:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fined two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola and Chief Wole Olanipekun, N30 million each for agreeing to file an application for the review of its judgment on Bayelsa governorship election.

Olanipekun was the APC lawyer, while Babalola represented Lyon at the hearing.

The apex court ruled that each of the lawyers must pay the N10million to each of the three respondents – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Duoye Diri, and the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhruojakpo, bringing the total amount to be paid to N60 million.

Justice Amina Augie, who announced the fine while reading the judgment in the applications for a review of its February 13, 2020 judgment on the Bayelsa election, regretted that the “very senior” lawyers took the responsibility for filing the applications.

READ ALSO: Why Supreme Court declined to reverse its judgement in Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached the apex court to review its decision to nullify the victory of its governorship candidate in the November 16, 2019 election, David Lyon.

She said the applications amounted to an invitation for the apex court to sit in appeal on its own judgment in violation of the Constitution.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta described the applications filed by the APC and its governorship candidate at the poll, Lyon, as vexatious, frivolous, and constituted a gross abuse of court process.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: