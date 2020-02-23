Vanguard Logo

Bayelsa: Supreme Court to hear APC’s request for review of judgement Wednesday

The Supreme Court has fixed Wednesday for the hearing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) application for a review of the judgment which quashed the party’s victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The apex court said in a statement on Sunday the parties to the case had been served with the notice of the hearing.

Supreme Court had on February 13 nullified the victory of the party governorship candidate, David Lyon over discrepancies in his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo’s academic certificates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of requirements for the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Douye Diri, has since been sworn in as new Bayelsa governor after he was given a certificate of return by the Commission in compliance with the court’s order.

