The recently sacked APC Governor-elect of Bayelsa, David Lyon, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgement, calling it a “procured judgement”.

Mr Lyon rejected the judgement which he said did not reflect the wish of Bayelsa people, and urged his supporters to remain calm.

Lyon at a news conference in Yenagoa called on APC supporters to remain calm as the party leaders and stakeholders meet to decide the next line of action.

Represented by the member representing Southern Ijaw federal constituency, Preye Oseke, the sacked APC governor-elect said: “We are in shock. We as a party and as people of Bayelsa are rejecting the judgement completely.”

Flanked by party chieftains and hundreds of supporters he added: “It is a procured judgement. While we have our respect for the revered justices, we believe that this is not the wish of Bayelsans.

“Again, we are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to issue a certificate of return to the candidate of the PDP because he was unable to score the required 25 per cent in two-thirds of the local government areas.

“As a party, we are law-abiding, our properties have been destroyed even in the midst of the judgement that came this morning.

We are calling on all our supporters to remain calm while our leaders and stakeholders meet and come up with the next line of action. We believe the right thing will be done. The rule of law will be upheld.”

