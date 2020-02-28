Bayelsa : NSCDC personnel allegedly defiles two underage sisters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio YENAGOA-AN operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, serving under the Bayelsa State Command (names witheld) has allegedly defiled two sisters age 12 and 10. Vanguard gathered that the NSCDC personnel who is attached to an oil surveillance houseboat in the creeks of Nembe Local Government Area, lured the underage sisters at seperate times to his apartment in Nembe-Bassambiri community where he allegedly committed the act.

It was also reliable gathered that the family of the victims are under intense pressure to accept monetary inducement to cover up the matter, while the case has been reported at the Police Divison in the area.

According to the mother of the victims (names witheld), who confirmed the act to Saturday Vanguard regretted that the incident was causing the children psychological trauma

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State chapter book Civilrties Organization, CLO, has warned against sweeping the matter under the carpet, calling for the transfer of the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for investigation and prosecution.

State Chairman of CLO Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, while reacting to the incident, described the dastardly act as “shameful and unbecoming particularly for a law enforcement officer,” challenge gender based organizations including the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, ,NAWOJ, and others to take up the matter to ensure that justice is done.

