BAYELSA JUDGEMENT: Wike warns Oshiomhole against divisive remarks

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Federal Government to warn Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to stop making inflammatory remarks capable of destabilising the country.

Governor Wike also berated the APC National Chairman for saying that there will be no swearing-in of the PDP Candidate in Bayelsa State, saying he has no such powers.

He said: “The Federal Government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria. What he is doing in Edo State is not proper and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta.”

He said that Oshiomhole lacks the power to make pronouncements after the Supreme Court has ruled on the Bayelsa matter. “Who is Oshiomhole to determine who has spread in a state? Supreme Court has made a ruling.

It is unfortunate for Oshiomhole to come forward to say that nobody will be sworn in,” Wike said.

