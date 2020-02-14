BAYELSA: Diri, Ewhrudjakpo emergence an act of God — Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges Diri to reconcile, bridge-building within, outside PDP

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday described the emergence of Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as “an act of God”, calling on those protesting the ruling of the Supreme Court to sheathe their sword and give peace a chance.

He congratulated Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on their successful inauguration in office.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said he understood the pains of the people because the apex court’s ruling shattered their choices but urged them to leave everything in the hand of God.

Assuring that Senator Douye Diri would not disappoint Bayelsans, Okowa said: “It is heart-warming to see you emerge as Governor of Bayelsa against all odds and I am grateful to the Supreme Court and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for doing the right things as required by the laws of our land.

“We have also been inundated with news of violent protests trailing your emergence as Governor, and I appeal to the good people of Bayelsa to take the ruling as an ‘act of God’ and give peace a chance, knowing sincerely that you will not disappoint them”.

Urging Diri to immediately commence the process of reconciliation and bridge-building within and outside the PDP, he said that he should be “governor for all Bayelsans’’.

He advised the governor to adopt peace and unity as prime components of his mantra, insisting that Bayelsa deserved good leadership “which I am certain you will provide.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri and your deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on your successful assumption of office as Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa respectively.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to attend to your campaign promises to Bayelsans”.

Diri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was announced the winner of the Nov. 16, 2019 governorship election in the state, following Thursday’s Supreme Court disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the election over certificates forgery.

