Bayelsa deputy governor reacts to looting in guest house

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Bayelsa State deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd) has expressed dissatisfaction concerning the loot on his Guest House in Government House, Yenagoa by some yet to be identified persons.

The incident saw the looting of a generator, electronic equipment, furniture, air conditioners and other sundry items in the Deputy Governor’s Guest House.

Jonah in a statement by his media aide, Ebi Evinson insisted that he has not directed anybody to remove anything from the Deputy Governor’s Guest House.

The statement said: “It has come to the attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State that recently, some yet-to-be-identified persons’ looted property, including a generator, electronic equipment, furniture, air-conditioners and other sundry items in the deputy governor’s guest house in Government House, Yenagoa.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the office of the deputy governor wishes to categorically state that it has not directed anybody to remove anything from the deputy governor’s guest house.

“As a matter of fact, following the crises in Brass Local Government Area sometime last year, the deputy governor voluntarily offered part of the facility for use by the chairman of Brass local government council, Victor Isaiah, who is still occupying the place. It is also pertinent to state that Government House security should up its game by apprehending the culprits who looted the guest house at this last hour of the Restoration Administration.

“Finally, we also wish to state that for this unfortunate incident to occur at the twilight of his service to Bayelsans, is a calculated attempt to tarnish the good image and reputation of the deputy governor, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, which he has painstakingly laboured to maintain while in office.”

But Hon. Isaiah while reacting to the claim that he occupied part of the facility declared on his ‘FaceBook’ page that he has nothing to do with the purported looting saying he left the guest house in November 2019 with everything intact, a fact he said: “the caretaker and housekeepers are conscious of.”

Isaiah, while asserting his innocence on the matter, said: “those saddled with the responsibility of keeping the house which included the caretaker and some staff of the deputy governor’s office, have spare keys to the apartments and seldomly visit to check on the state of the property and as such should be quizzed.”

Speaking further, Isaiah said, he is grateful to the deputy governor for giving him accommodation in troubled times, while adding that, as a government/public official, he understands that taking away government property illegally is really a bad development in the annals of public accountability and wouldn’t indulge in such act for any reason.

He, however, called on the security operatives to carry out a thorough investigation with a view to fishing out the perpetrators so as to put the record straight.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

