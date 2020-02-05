Breaking News
Bayelsa council chief appoints 118-year-old woman as special adviser

The vice-chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State, Brian Wotari, has appointed an 118-year-old woman, Omonigbalebo Dani Orogono, as his “special adviser on elder matters.”

Orogono’s appointment was contained in a letter dated February 4, 2020, and signed by Bedford Ineye, one of the vice-chairman’s aides.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that you have been appointed as Special Adviser on Elder Matters to the Vice-Chairman, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA,” the letter read.

“Your appointment is with immediate effect. Congratulations and accept the warmest regards from the Vice-Chairman.”

 

Vanguard

 

 

