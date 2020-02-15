Bayelsa: APC youth leader, Igudia asks Oshiomhole to resign

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A youth leader and former aspirant for South-South zonal Youth Leader at the 2018 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Donald Igudia, yesterday called on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resign over what he termed “as the mismanagement of party fortunes”.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, which sacked the Bayelsa Governor-elect of the APC, Mr David Lyon and his Deputy Governor-elect, Biobarakuma Deji-Eremienyo,

in Asaba, Delta State, Igudia lamented that “the timeline of Comrade Oshiomhole’s activities as National Chairman of the party has been marred by a display of ineptitude and a quest to satisfy his ego.

“When oratory is laced with egoism, lawlessness and selfishness, it becomes parotry.

It is time for Oshiomhole to use the exit door. If not for selfishness, ego and high handedness, we would not have been facing this embarrassment as a party in Bayelsa State today.

“Agreed that candidates choose their running mates, but this internal bickering in the party do not give room for sincere and genuine reasoning which may have led to spotting the obvious error. Oshiomhole’s pattern of giving it to my interest at all cost, made the party in Bayelsa just like Delta to be torn apart and people had no choice but to fight for justice.

“The performance so far of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the ruling party has indeed left so much to be desired. From the moment he assumed the mantle of leadership, all that has been seen from his leadership has been the prioritization of egotistical agenda, with a drive for a personal vendetta against those who were perceived not to have supported his ascension to office as National Chairman.

“This unbecoming disposition to leadership by the National Chairman has culminated in so many losses for the party. Recall also that the party was besieged by a series of protests immediately after the congress, and the situation worsened during the selection process of the party for the 2019 general elections.

“States like Zamfara, Rivers, Adamawa, Ogun come to mind over issues that could have been handled with wise diplomacy, yet was left to the whims and caprices of the National Chairman’s fetishes.

“In Delta State, we have been at the receiving end of the highhandedness and petty manipulations of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and evidence of this was very obvious in the unfortunate loss of the party and its candidate for Ughelli North Constituency II, Olorogun Jaro Egbo. How do we as a party come to terms with the painful reality of losing a seat that was already won simply because of the perceived indiscretions of the National Chairman?

“This is what led to all the issues that exposed the party to great dangers. It’s time for Oshiomhole to take a bow”.

To this end, Igudia called on President Mohammadu Buhari to ask Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to step aside in the interest of the party, to ensure that the party survives beyond his tenure as President.

