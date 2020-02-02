Bayelsa Airport will enhance Niger Delta security – NAF chief

Kindly Share This Story:

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

A Nigeria Air Force (NAF) aircraft on Sunday made a historic touch-down at the new Bayelsa International Airport, with the Force saying the facility will enhance Niger Delta security.

It was the first time a military aircraft was landing at the airport built by outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration.

The Beechcraft plane marked NAF 204, which brought the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Air Vice Marshal Ibukun Ojeyemi, landed on the runway Sunday afternoon.

AVM, Ojeyemi who spoke with journalists at the airport in Amassoma, said the facilities at the airport were excellent and of great standards.

He commended the state government for building such a facility, adding that the NAF would utilise it for its operations pending its clearance for civil and commercial operations.

He noted that the facility would also enhance the security of the area, the state and the Niger Delta in general.

The NAF officer said: “This airport is an excellent facility and the runway is very good. It can take a bigger aircraft like the 747s.

“The flight which was very smooth and hitch-free was to see how the Nigeria Air Force can effectively put the facility to use towards enhancing our operations in the state. This maiden flight is to see how we can effectively use the airport for our activities in the state.

“The facilities here are of international standard. The 3.5 kilometre runway, terminal building, safety equipment and every other facility here are up to standard.

“Our command will utilise this airport for our operations in order to enhance security in the state and the Niger Delta. We are grateful to the state and the governor for allowing us to use of this airport, which is of international standard.”

Vanguard

