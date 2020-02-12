Breaking News
Translate

Bauchi partners FG to cushion effect of northeast migration, manage disaster

On 7:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Bauchi partners FG to cushion effect of northeast migration, manage disaster
Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state government has said it is partnering with the Federal government to cushion the effect of migration from Boko Haram ravaged states in the northeast, and to increase its capacity for disaster management.

In a press statement released on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant of Media to Bauchi state governor, Mukhtar Gidado, the agreement was reached when Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Hajiyya Sadiya Faruq in Abuja

He said the visit was targeted at building a synergy between the Bauchi state government and the ministry, particularly on humanitarian response strategy and disaster management.

READ ALSO: Bauchi to establish own road maintenance agency — Gov Mohammed

“It is a well-known fact that the Boko Haram crises in Borno, Yobe and some part of Adamawa states have generated a large population movement to Bauchi state. At the same time, Bauchi, like many other states is threatened by disaster cases like floods, desertification, deforestation, erosion, illiteracy, and poverty.

“The visit is a good omen for the entire people of Bauchi state taking into cognisance that the peoples governor has demonstrated love and care for his people, and his action is sending positive signal to all people, particularly those handling emergencies that it is not going to be business as usual,” the statement reads.

The governor’s assistant added that the visit was rewarding as there was a collective commitment to partner, with a view to tackling challenges of humanitarian crises and disaster management.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!