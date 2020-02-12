Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state government has said it is partnering with the Federal government to cushion the effect of migration from Boko Haram ravaged states in the northeast, and to increase its capacity for disaster management.

In a press statement released on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant of Media to Bauchi state governor, Mukhtar Gidado, the agreement was reached when Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Hajiyya Sadiya Faruq in Abuja

He said the visit was targeted at building a synergy between the Bauchi state government and the ministry, particularly on humanitarian response strategy and disaster management.

“It is a well-known fact that the Boko Haram crises in Borno, Yobe and some part of Adamawa states have generated a large population movement to Bauchi state. At the same time, Bauchi, like many other states is threatened by disaster cases like floods, desertification, deforestation, erosion, illiteracy, and poverty.

“The visit is a good omen for the entire people of Bauchi state taking into cognisance that the peoples governor has demonstrated love and care for his people, and his action is sending positive signal to all people, particularly those handling emergencies that it is not going to be business as usual,” the statement reads.

The governor’s assistant added that the visit was rewarding as there was a collective commitment to partner, with a view to tackling challenges of humanitarian crises and disaster management.

vanguard

