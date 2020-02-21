Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA) has advocated for the establishment of public health laboratory to serve as a reference centre for the Northeast in the event of a disease outbreak.

Speaking during a recognition award in Bauchi on Friday, the Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed said that the laboratory when established will be responsible for the diagnosis of diseases such as Lassa fever, Yellow fever, measles, and other hemorrhagic fevers.

“Because of the frequent disease outbreak in this region, we need a medical laboratory that will serve as a reference point for the Northeast. We are currently planning and discussing with the teaching hospital in the state in that regard.

We want to start with a small one with the hope that in the near future, a bigger centre will be built for the Northeast. This will enable us to carry out our test here rather than taking it to Abuja or another axis. It will also serve as a reference point for the Northeast region.

“By our analysis, the laboratory will generate between 150 to 200 million naira annually for the government. The Primary Health Care Development Agency wants to start doing something that will support the government of Bauchi state,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Deputy governor, Baba Tela who also doubles as Chairman, Task Force Committee on Primary Healthcare, charged stakeholders in the health sector to put more effort into implementing various programmes for improved healthcare delivery in the state.

