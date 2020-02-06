Bank robberies in Ondo:  Four feared dead including two policemen

Kindly Share This Story:

As robbers rob two banks in ile- Oluji

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Four persons including two policemen were yesterday shot bank robberies in the ile-Oluji area of Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the two old generation banks( First bank and Polaris bank) were simultaneously attacked around 4 pm.

No fewer than twenty of the bandits reportedly invaded the two banks and blew off the entrances with the aid of dynamites.

Reports had it that about ten other bank workers and customers were seriously injured.

Vanguard was informed that the bandits acting on tip-off arrived the banks at closing time when customers were in a hurry to beat the time.

The hoodlums reportedly gunned down the two policemen in a bid to operate freely.

One of the policemen was shot on the head while the other who met inside the police vehicle was shot in the stomach.

They reportedly shot sporadically into the air to scare away bank customers and passerby.

After demobilising the policemen, the bandits moved to the banking hall where they carted away an unspecified amount of money.

Vanguard learned that report of the robbery spread to the town following which some local hunters in the town mobilised and faced the bandits in a shootout.

While some of the bandits reportedly fled through the bush others took off in the vehicle they brought for the operation.

Some soldiers were deployed to the town but the bandits had fled the scenes.

