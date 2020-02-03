Bandits displaced 4, 030 persons in Niger – NSEMA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said on Monday bandits have displaced at least 4,030 persons from their communities in four local government areas of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Hussein Ibrahim, disclosed this to the journalists in Minna, the state capital.

Ibrahim said over 1,000 persons displaced from communities in Shiroro local government area of the state were taking shelter at Dr. Idris Ibrahim Central Primary School, Kuta.

According to him, about 700 persons displaced in Munya LGA are taking refuge at Sarkin-Pawa.

He said bandits displaced 2,000 persons from Pandogari and environs in Rafi LGA, adding that they were taking refuge at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Central Primary School, Kagara.

According to him, 600 other persons displaced from Adunu and environs in Paikoro LGA are taking shelter at Kafin-Koro. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: