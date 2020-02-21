Banditry: Kebbi govt to sustain welfare of soldiers families

Kindly Share This Story:

Kebbi Government says it will continue to support families of soldiers engaged in various security operations including the fight against banditry and insurgency in the state.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu made this known while addressing Muslim faithful at the Duku Barrack’s Juma’at Mosque, Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The governor observed the Friday prayer at the mosque along with his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad, former House of Representatives member, Alhaji Bello Dantani and retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Abubakar Shatiman- Gwandu.

Bagudu expressed appreciation to the soldiers for their sacrifices, gallantry and love for the nation, while leaving their families behind to secure peace and unity for Nigeria.

In his sermon, Chief Imam of the Barrack, Capt. Tukur Hamisu admonished Muslims to always be God fearing and adhere to Islamic injunctions.

Hamish thanked the governor for rehabilitating the mosque and Islamiyya school in the barracks and his benevolence to families of soldiers.

The chief Imam prayed for Allah’s guidance on President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors, Military leadership, soldiers at war fronts as well as for peace and prosperity in the nation.

Also in attendance were Prof. Muhammad Gulma, Alhaji Usman Bakore and the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Maj. Mohammad AbdulKarim.

Before his departure, Bagudu also visited the Computer Centre at the Islamiyya school in the barracks where he operated one of the softwares to ascertain its efficiency.

The governor, however, directed the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education to acquaint the students with the facility and install necessary information on WAEC, NECO and JAMB to provide access to users on all subjects before examination.

