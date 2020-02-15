Bad weather: FG grant foreign airlines permission to divert flight to Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Federal government said it has granted one of the foreign airlines permission to divert its flight to Abuja instead of going to the neighbouring countries to land Lagos Airport bound flights

In the last one week, foreign airlines like British Airways, Delta airlines etc have been diverting their Lagos bound flights to Ghana due to the bad weather visibility in Lagos. The current weather minima in Lagos is almost less than 800metre.

Disclosing the federal government’s view that foreign airlines should divert their flights to Abuja instead of neighbouring countries, James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation said: “The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has noted, with great concern, the experiences of air travellers to and from the Murtala Muhammed International airport Lagos regarding flight diversions and, in many cases, outright cancellations, which have been occasioned by highly inclement weather conditions”.

“While these developments are greatly regretted, we wish to let the public know that the authorities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos were in the process of replacing the old Category 2 Instrument Landing Systems with the newly procured Category 3 system that allows for the lowest visibility landing. Unfortunately, there was a malfunctioning of certain components, which, coupled with the unforeseen weather conditions, made landing at the airport difficult”.

“The procurement of the Category 3 Instrument landing System is in pursuance of the desire of the Federal Government to ensure the safety of air passengers by ensuring that airplanes can land with almost zero visibility.

“We wish to assure the public and the airlines, that efforts are on to return the system to full working condition and that normalcy of operations will be re-established in due course”.

“On the diversion of incoming international flights to neighbouring countries, we wish to reiterate that the decisions are purely those of the airlines which we have no control over”.

“However, it should be noted that those flights could, and should have been rerouted to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja which is shorter or equidistant from Lagos to the foreign airports to which some of the flights have been diverted”.

“In recognition of Abuja as an alternate airport, Qatar airlines have applied to divert its flights to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, to which the Minister granted immediate approval. It is left to be seen why some others decided to divert to another country”.

“We wish to use this medium to assure the general public that the comfort, safety and security of the flying populace remain the central focus of this administration and that no effort would be spared in ensuring this”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

