Babcock University, others institute Prize for Yoruba Studies

By Elizabeth Uwandu

BABCOCK University, the Isaac Delano Foundation and the Pan-African University Press have instituted the Isaac Oluwole Book Prize for Yoruba Studies to recognise outstanding works and fiction that continue to uphold and represent the legacy of Yoruba icons like Isaac Delano.

A statement by the organizers, said: “It is a dream of theirs , like Delano, to promote and revive the socio-cultural, political and religious significance of Yoruba, and by so doing contribute to the stream of revivalist efforts geared towards the resuscitation of the African spirit, for it is in the language, culture and worldview that the spirit flourishes.”

The Delano Prize for Yoruba Studies, according to the organisers, not only encourages and welcomes diverse submissions that can (uniquely) contribute to the sustenance of the totality of the Yoruba people, but also, is especially aimed at scholars and young creatives whose endeavors contribute to the understanding and enhancement of (the) Yoruba.

“At the moment, the Delano Prize for Yoruba Studies is worth $1,000, which will make it one of the most robust prizes for Yoruba Studies and the most prestigious recognition in the world for Yoruba scholarship,” the statement stated.

It further said that submissions will not only open to Yoruba people located in Africa, but also everyone with a shared Yoruba ancestry, as well as scholars of Yoruba Studies, whilst key selection criteria include originality, creativity and innovativeness, contribution to Yoruba or Yoruba Studies and or potential to continue to conduct groundbreaking research on the Yoruba.

