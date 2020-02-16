Kindly Share This Story:

Two amateur players have emerged winners of 10th Daniel Ogbechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF) annual charity golf tournament on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tim Ayonmike emerged winner in the men’s category, while Chitra Keswani won in the women’s category of the annual golf tournament held at Ikoyi Club 1938.

Fatoumata Valet and Bayo Alli won in the Ladies’ and Men’s Net categories, respectively, while S.O. Oputa won in the veterans’ category.

NAN reports that the DOAMF foundation is a charitable organisation established in 2007 in memory of Daniel who died following an accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Ayonmike told NAN that winning the category was an honour in memory of the late Daniel who died at the age of 13.

“ Winning feels good but doing it for a noble course is even more fulfilling, I commend the consistency of the organisers.

“This NGO has impacted a lot, their report every year shows that this is a worthy cause,’’ said the amateur golfer.

Daniel Akujobi, DOAMF founder and father of junior Daniel junior, said that the foundation had come a long way and won’t relent in its bid to assist the less-privileged in the society.

“DOAMF is mainly focused on education, because Daniel died in pursuit of that, this foundation is also concerned about providing efficient health care system for accident victims,” he said.

Also speaking, Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), commended the foundation for its dedication towards ensuring that it preserve the memory of a loved one by giving back to the society.

“I have had near death experience and I know for a fact that doing this year-in-year-out is a courageous thing to do.

“I’m sure Daniel is smiling down from heaven for keeping his memory alive and for taking care of the less-privileged,’’ the NFF boss said. (NAN)

