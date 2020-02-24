Ayade unleashes new office edifice for state health insurance agency

Kindly Share This Story:

… in final preparations for 1 million man enrollment

“There is no religion greater than a stronger brother giving his weaker brother a shoulder to lean on. Health insurance speaks the humanity language… the strong covers for the weak in society; we all share the risk and share the benefits; while our people are protected from catastrophic health Expenditures” – Prof Ben Ayade.

The Governor of Cross River State Senator Ben Ayade has reinstated his commitment to achieving Universal health Coverage in Cross River State. “Most of our policies including the Agro-industrial revolution is highly dependent on a healthy productive population and that’s why am investing massively in health”.

Health insurance is one of the most sustainable forms of health care financing recommended by WHO to ensure the health system runs more efficiently and covers for the vulnerable in society.

In a bid to ensure Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme is effectively run the State Governor, Senator Prof Ben Ayade approved a new office complex strictly dedicated to the agency, located at State Housing Estate, Calabar for smooth kick-off of Enrollment.

Similarly the enrollment of the scheme is to begin soon across the State. This was made known by the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu as she visited the new befitting office complex.

According to her the State Governor is very passionate about the success of the scheme and does not want anything to hinder the progress and smooth take off. The former few rooms occupied by the agency at EDP was not conducive and could not accommodate core staff not to mention partners and an enrollment center thus the need for this. “ if we must truly enroll 1 million persons by December then we need to create an enabling environment for the Agency to function”.

She noted that advocacies and sensitization is ongoing with key critical stakeholders to galvanized support and build confidence within the masses on prospects of the Ayadecare health insurance scheme.

Also Speaking, Director General of Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme, Chief Godwin Iyala applauded the Governor for approving the new complex and furnishing it to standard. He praised the commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu for her outstanding leadership qualities that have facilitated the realization of the beautiful office. Dr Iyala said Cross Riverians should expect total healthcare delivery and accessibility to quality healthcare services which will ensure the actualization of SDG goal 3 in the State.

The DG Primary Health Care Dr Janet Ekpenyong who accompanied the commissioner to inspect the new office could not hide her joy as she said her Agency will ensure all the PHCs selected for Phase one are ready to deliver in line with his Excellency vision.

