Ayade commissions Yache Ultra modern primary health center

…Flags off 2020 NIPDS Campaign

With today’s event, history now has it that the entire 196 wards in CRS now have at least one Primary Health Care Facility and as it’s always said that a patient dog eats the fattest bone, the people of Yache community now have one of the best PHC facility in the entire State.

Governor Ayade is keeping to his promise of ensuring that every cross riverian gets accessible and affordable medical services.

In the official commissioning of the Ultra Modern Comprehensive Primary Health Care and flagging off of the 2020 NIPDS campaign, the Digital Governor who was ably represented by the Dynamic Deputy Governor of the State Prof Ivara Ejemot Esu started by thanking the good people of Yache for their massive support to the Government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade as they will be very well repaid.

He commended the effort of the then DG CRSPHCDA who is now the Health Commissioner and the newly crowned Queen of Yache Community Dr Betta Edu for this giant stride and huge contributions to the State having PHCs now in all the Wards across the State. He praised the new DG Dr Janet Ekpeyong for quickly following the footsteps of Dr Edu

“Dear Yache people Governor Ayade is very passionate about the welfare and Good health of his people that’s why today through the hard work of Dr Betta Edu Commissioner for health and the tremendous efforts and achievements of Dr Stephen Odey, Yache people now have one of the best health care facility as I’ll go back to tell His Excellency that it should be converted to a Cottage Hospital because this I must say is beyond a regular PHC facility. your son Dr Stephen Odey is the Governors first son and will get road & more things for yache!

The Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu thanked Governor Ben Ayade and his Deputy Prof Ivara Esu for changing the narrative in the Health Sector by providing Primary Health Care Facilities in all Wards across the State.

The Governor is still doing more in the Secondary Facilities. This facility will serve not only the 36,000 people of Yache but also the neighboring Benue State. We’ll be coming back here by March for the Ayadecare program as we expect to register at least 17,000 people under this program.” Cross River State is ready to achieve Universal Health Coverage, trust Governor Ayade, he will do it!!!

In the same vane, the DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet while presenting her speech thanked the Governor and his amiable Deputy for investing so much in the health sector as truly they’ve proven that lives of cross riverians is indeed matter, she solicited to parents to ensure they bring out their children for immunization, as she posted over 15 health workers with immediate effect to the new health facility.

She ended by thanking the health commissioner for achieving so much during her time as DG, all the partners like WHO, UNICEF as well as head of NPHCDA for their immense support and contributions announcing that by June 2020 Nigeria and indeed entire Africa will be delisted from countries with polio cases as CRS remains free of polio.

The State Chairman of SUBEB Dr Barr Stephen Odey thanked His Excellency for his love and magnanimity to his people as he promised more support from the entire Yache people as well as Yala LGA as a whole. The Youth Leader Mr Igbadu Julius Inah who spoke on behalf of the Yache people thanked the Governor and his deputy for always having them in mind, commended the formal DG who is now the health commissioner for her immense contribution through her numerous achievements, “The Yache people now have the best health care facility in the entire State stating that Yache Nation has been abandoned, neglected and looked down upon by successive administration not until the arrival of Gov. Ben Ayade”. He highlighted lack of electricity and good roads as their major challenges and also went on to outline the numerous achievements and contributions of their illustrious and philanthropist son Dr Stephen Odey for bringing succour to the entire community.

On behalf of the entire Yache community, the clan head chief Hilary Agi thanked the administration of Sen Prof Ben Ayade for his love, fatherly care and support to his people as today his community now has one of the best health care facility in the entire CRS, he promised effective usage and maintenance of the facility putting into consideration how long they’ve craved for this. He expressed joy and satisfaction as he declared more support from his people to Governor Ayade’s led administration. The entire Yache nation were full of joy, happiness and sang the praises of Sen Ben Ayade.

The epic event was graced by the Digital Governor of Cross River State Sen Prof Ben Ayade who was ably represented by His Excellency the amiable Deputy Governor of Cross River State Prof Ivara Esu, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, the chairman of SUBEB Dr Barr Stephen Odey, the DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Permanent Secretaries, Directors of Administration, Partners from WHO, UNICEF, etc, representatives of NPHCDA, HOLGA, SA Health, Clan Head of Yache Chief Hilary Agi, Traditional Rulers and a host of other very important dignitaries.

Vanguard

