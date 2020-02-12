Breaking News
Avoid incessant fire outbreak, purchase central generating set, Obasa tells traders

On 4:37 pmIn Newsby
Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Mr Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has advised traders in the state to come together and have a common power supply for their market rather than having individual generating sets that usually lead to incessant fire outbreak in the market.

Obasa who is also Chairman Conference of Speakers in Nigeria gave the advice during a courtesy visit by Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria Lagos Chapter led by their president, Comrade Christopher Okpala,

Obasa reiterated that having a common source of power supply to serve the whole market will go a long way to curb incessant fire outbreak in our markets which have been of a huge loss to the traders themselves.

He also advised the traders to constantly liaise with the Local Government Councils and Neighborhood Safety Corps in their areas of operation to stop the problem of blocked drainage and insecurity particularly those caused by hoodlums.

He further implored them to also help the government by paying their taxes as at when due.

In his response, President of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria Lagos Chapter, Comrade Christopher Okpala in his opening address said they have come to pay the speaker a courtesy visit and present to him an award of Extra-Ordinary Ambassador of Commerce.

The traders also said they have named their 2020 edition of their football competition after the speaker. Those present at the occasion including Mr. Olawale Olayiwola Mushin 2, Mr. Sanni Okanlawon, Kosofe 1, Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Mr. Saka Fafunmi among others.

Vanguard

