Aviation unions take over Lagos Airport access gate

By Lawani Mikairu

Airport users and those using the access road woke up yesterday morning to meet aviation unions members manning the access gate plaza at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. MMIA.The access gate plaza was concessioned by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, a few years ago.

A statement from the three unions yesterday read: ” The three unions operating in FAAN at the early hours of this morning took over the operation of MMIA Access Gate”.

“You will recall the Tollgate was concessioned and contract agreement expired last year.

Our members employed and trained to work at the access gate have been jobless”.

“We the unions met and agreed to picket the operators and put our members back to job.”

