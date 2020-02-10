Auto mechanic arraigned in court for alleged truck theft

Kindly Share This Story:

A 46-year-old man, Ibrahim Okeshina, who allegedly stole a truck valued N3.5 million was on Monday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, an auto mechanic, who resides at 25, Ogunjobi St., Oke Odo, Abule Egba Road in Lagos State, is standing trial for conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in May 2015 at Pleasure Bus stop, Abule Egba Road in Lagos.

Akeem said that the truck, owned by Chase Express Service Limited, had an accident and was towed to the defendant’s workshop.

Akeem said that the company told the defendant to sell the truck for N3.5 million and remit the proceeds into the company’s account.

The prosecutor, however, alleged that the defendant sold the truck, but he failed to remit the proceeds into the company’s account.

The prosecutor added that the defendant had been on the run since he committed the offences.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, admitted the defendant to bail of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka, subsequently, adjourned the case until Feb.26 for mention.

