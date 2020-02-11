Auno: Declare state of emergency in Borno now, CALSER tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to forthwith declare a state of emergency in Borno State.

This is on the heels of politically instigated killings in the state, targeted at destabilizing the Buhari administration.

At a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Convener, Princess Ajibola condemned the renewed spate of insurgents attacks in Borno state.

The group wondered why Borno is overly targeted for renewed insurgent attacks despite the concentration of troops in almost all the communities in the state.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights, therefore, called for total declaration of a State of Emergency in Borno State in order for the relevant authorities to get to the root cause of the renewed terrorist activities.

A statement made available reads in part: “The urgency of now requires that urgent and proactive measures are put in place or enacted by those vested with such responsibilities in the overall interest of the country.

“The leadership of the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to condemn in its entirety the renewed spate of insurgents attacks in Borno state, with the latest which recently happened in Auno community where some unscrupulous elements elected to set vehicles, building and human beings on fire for no justifiable reason.

“This act is not only an affront to our collective sensibilities as a people; it indeed speaks volumes of some conspiracy theory that does not want the war against Boko Haram terrorists to come to an end so they can continue to hide under that cover to fleece the people of their commonwealth.

“We are particularly alarmed as to why in the whole of North-East Nigeria; Borno state is the only state that is witnessing renewed insurgent attacks despite the concentration of troops in almost all the communities in the state, including those that are impassible due to the failure of the government to provide the necessary amenities for human habitation.

“There is indeed more than meets the eyes, and it is consequently our considered opinion that questions must be asked and answers must be provided by the political leadership in the state that have chosen to grandstand at the detriment of assisting the military in its quest to route remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP out of Nigeria completely.

“The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to state that if indeed the federal government is desirous of finding lasting peace in the North East region, the example must be set from Borno State by declaring a state of emergency.

“This, we believe, would be in the best interest of the people of the state whose commonwealth has been hijacked by a few greedy people that was vested with the responsibility of making life meaningful for the people.

“The time to act is now. We thank you all for the rapt attention, and it is our earnest prayer that the Federal Government acts in the best interest of the people.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: