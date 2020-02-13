Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno Coalition for Justice (BCJ) has drawn attention to an attempt to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Maiduguri on Wednesday.

The coalition made this known on Thursday at a press conference to address the “despicable plot at embarrassing President Buhari.

Speaking on behalf of the Borno coalition, convener Mohammed Ali described the gesture as “cowardly and insensitive”.

As indigenes of Borno, the group recounts that the President enjoys a demigod status in the state owing to his giant strides which dates back to his military days and it is impossible for the same people to turn their backs on him.

The Borno Coalition for Justice, therefore, called for caution and demanded an unreserved apology to President Buhari.

The group, however, pleaded with President Buhari not to be perturbed and continue his drastic approach to insecurity by declaring a state of emergency on the state.

Part of a statement by the group read; “This is indeed unsolicited and does not show appreciation of the numerous sacrifices President Muhammadu Buhari has made for the people of Borno State in ensuring that the Boko Haram insurgency comes to an end.

“It must be stated that Borno State is one of the states that President Muhammadu Buhari has tremendous following since he was Governor of the state from July 1975 to March 1976. He has been at home with the people, and the people of Borno State adore him for his invaluable contributions to the development of the state.

“The Borno Coalition for Justice condemns this puerile attempt and would not condone any further attempt at embarrassing President Muhammadu Buhari under any guise.

“We consequently demand that the Government of Borno State must tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari. The elders of Borno State must also lead a delegation from the state to apologize to President Muhammadu Buhari for this act of ingratitude and, indeed, a show of shame.”

