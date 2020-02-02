Attacks on Omo-Agege, against Urhobo nation — Ogodo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Moses Ogodo, in this interview, speaks on the 72-hour ultimatum given to Deputy Senate President, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, to resign by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, over alleged crimes. He also speaks on the recent court victory on the matter.

What do you make of the allegations against Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and calls for his resignation?

What we are seeing is a result of envy against the Deputy Senate President. These groups of persons are not comfortable with the rise of Ovie Omo – Agege. His rise to the top was made possible by what he stands for since his sojourn in politics.

ALSO READ: Northern Govs visit Lalong over killings in Plateau

Those who are fighting him are those who never felt he could never rise to this level. Some of them are sponsored people who are not comfortable with what he has achieved in a short time.

Why do you think this issue is coming up now and where do you think this might be coming from?

That is the shocker and I keep asking why it is happening. Where were they when the man rose through the ranks by holding public offices in his state, Delta State? Where were they when he contested for the governorship position in his state? Those behind the allegations think it is proper to throw mud at a man whom the Urhobo are very proud of.

The civil society organizations should think well again because the Urhobo are resisting this attack on their son. We are saying no to this misadventure against our brother by our people.

Rising profile

Ever since he won the election into the red chamber, Omo Agege has made us proud with his performance. He is not a dormant member and his performance has brought joy to all of us.

He is sponsoring the Sexual Harassment Bill as well as the Electoral Violence Bill which will go a long way in helping citizens. Those who are up against him do not know him. He is a dogged fighter, who will succeed against all odds.

They should understand that they are wasting their time. He is not a novice in understanding the fundamentals and the dynamics of politics. Sometimes I laugh when I read about it the media, especially on social media.

Those behind this want to make a mockery of Urhobo cultural values. They are just afraid of his rising political profile. Some persons just sat down and fabricated stories with the hope that they can stop Omo- Agege, who has done so much for the Urhobo nation. Omo-Agege will remain the political reference point in the politics of South-South and his state.

Some of them are still scared that he may contest for the governorship position in Delta. But he has not told anyone that he is going to contest in 2023. Some of them are already panicking and gripped with fright of a possible indication of interest in the race by Omo-Agege.

Everybody is free to contest. To call the Senator an ex-convict to disgrace or bring him down is unacceptable and repugnant. Ovie Omo-Agege is an enigma. The more you try to bring him down the more he glows.

They are wasting their time in their mischief. Senator Omo-Agege has already narrated what the issues are and having done this, I am calling on those who think they can bring this illustrious Urhobo son down to have a rethink.

Delta Central is one. The oneness of Delta State is sacrosanct and we must respect this for the progress of all. I am sure they are aware that the High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to sack the Deputy Senate President on the allegation that he concealed information about an alleged conviction in the United States.

That shows there was no evidence that Omo-Agege was ever convicted by any court of law nor was he under any criminal investigation.

Urhobo nation

My position on this is that we should not battle ourselves. Let us rather look at the enemies that are trying to bring our son down and battle them. Those fighting Omo-Agege are fighting the Urhobo nation. Let us fight our enemies.

We must be politically wise to protect one of our own. Omo-Agege is the highest-ranking Urhobo politician and he has done so much for the Urhobo nation. We must imbibe the spirit of oneness and support him.

Let us appreciate what we have and not fight what we have. If we continue this way, we will end up not having leaders at the national level. We need to support our son who has done the Urhobo nation proud. The political class should remember that power comes from God.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: