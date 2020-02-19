Vanguard Logo

Attack on Odilis: Don’t raise accusations without proof, APC chieftain tells Rivers Gov’t

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chris Finebone has cautioned the Government of Rivers State to guard against “pointing accusing fingers without proof” over the attacks on former Governor Peter Odili and his family at their Abuja residence.

Finebone, Spokesman to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s faction of Rivers APC raised the caution in response to Rivers State Government’s vow to hold Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole responsible if anything happens to former Dr. Odili and his family following the attacks provoked by his wife, Justice Odili’s involvement in recent Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa state governorship election.

Finebone said, “It is not for me to start pointing accusing fingers at anyone or group without concrete proof. That will be preposterous and hasty. Maybe the Rivers State Government knows what we don’t know regarding those behind the protest against Justice Mary Odili.

“As far as I’m concerned, protesting Supreme Court judgments is bad enough, much more targeting Justice Mary Odili. I think that’s insanity taken too far.

“We cannot afford to desecrate the temple of justice because of our whimsical and capricious indiscretion and greed. I hope we do not wake up one morning and find no judiciary to run for justice because of certain selfish and greedy politicians.”

