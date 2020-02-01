Atiku urges reconsideration of travel ban

Kindly Share This Story:

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has called on President of the United States of America to reconsider the travel ban imposed on Nigeria.

The call is coming on the heels of the ban handed to Nigeria and five other nations by the United States government on Saturday.

Atiku reacting said although he understands the reason for the ban, the government of Donald Trump needs to consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships.

The statement read, “I received with sadness the policy of the government of the United States of America to place Nigeria on its travel ban list.

“While I understand the reasons given by the Trump administration (the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to share information and to address issues of terrorism), the ban does not take into account the pro-American sentiments of the Nigerian public and the solidarity previous Nigerian administrations have had with the United States.

“I urge the government of President Donald Trump to consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships. Nigeria was one of the few African nations that joined the US-led coalition during Operation Desert Storm between 1990-1991 when the United States championed the liberation of Kuwait.

READ ALSO: No more US permanent resident visas for Nigerians

“The Trump administration may also consider the pivotal role Nigeria, in partnership with the US, played in bringing peace to Liberia, an American sphere of influence, that now enjoys democracy because Nigerian blood and money paved the way for peace in that nation.

“Nigeria has also consistently voted in support of the United States and her allies at the United Nations and other multilateral world bodies. This is even as we are perhaps the biggest trading partner that the United States has in Africa, even where we had alternatives.

“Nigerians love the United States and have been a major force for the positive development of that great nation: 77% of all Black doctors in the United States are Nigerians. Nigerians are also the most educated immigrant community in America bar none. Surely, the US stands to benefit if it allows open borders with a country like Nigeria that is able to provide skilled, hardworking and dedicated personnel in a two-way traffic.

“The current Nigerian administration may have its deficiencies and deep faults, but the Nigeria people ought not to be punished for their inefficiencies.

“Once again, I call on President Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.”

Trump had announced his intention to lengthen the list of countries last week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe,” he said. Trump repeatedly promised during his election campaign to implement a complete ban on Muslims entering the US, and he announced his first package of travel bans and restrictions shortly after taking office in January 2017.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: