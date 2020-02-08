Athletics: Amusan to set IAAF World Indoor Tour alight

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians can enjoy some world-class athletics action this weekend as the IAAF World Indoor Tour, ORLEN Copernicus Cup from Arena Torun in Poland today.

The event will feature some of the top athletics stars in the world, including Nigerian Women’s 60m sprinter Tobi Amusan, who will compete against the likes of Megan Tapper, Elvira Herman, and Pamela Dutkiewicz. SuperSport will bring the events live to Nigerians.

In the men’s 800m, all eyes will be on locals Marcin Lewandowski and Adam Kszczot, as the look to give the Polish crowd a rousing finish in what will be the closing event of the Copernicus Cup.

Other top athletes for SuperSport viewers to watch out for include long jumper Ivana Spanovic, and pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who will battle against a top field featuring the likes of Piotr Lisek, PaweB Wojciechowski and Konstantinos Filippidis.

“We’re hosting this meeting for the sixth time. It’s something that we should be proud of. [The] ORLEN Copernicus Cup is one of the best indoor meetings in the whole of Europe,” said MichaB Zaleski, the president of the city of Torun.

The athletes will compete in 11 events – eight on track and three in the field. The Copernicus Cup will be the fourth stop in the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2020. The series of seven meetings started on January 25 in Boston and will end on February 21 in Madrid.

“We’re proud that the Copernicus Cup was born in our hall and for now is one of the best meetings in Europe. It means that we have to focus on preparing Arena ToruD on the highest level. It’s a big responsibility. I assure that we’ll do everything to make every athlete have good memories from ToruD and want to come back in 2021. – said Andrzej Pietrowski, vice president of Arena Torun.

“I love to compete in Torun and not only because I won here two times. Every year the line-up is stronger, so it’s more difficult to win. The crowd on the stands is so great, they make the astonishing atmosphere and give more power to the athletes,” said Iga Baumgart-Witan, the vice-champion of the world in the 4x400m relay.

