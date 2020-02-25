Ash Wednesday: Nsukka Diocese enjoins Christians to pray for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Enugu state, has called on all Christians in Nigeria, especially Catholic faithful to come out en Mass on the 26th of February, 2020, being on Ash Wednesday, to pray for lasting peace and security of lives and property in the country.

The diocese, in a video message to all Catholic faithful, said all Catholic faithful are expected to appear on black that day to mark the church’s displeasure and condemnation of the wanton killings in the country.

In a video by the diocesan communication body, Social Communications Commission, the director, Rev. Fr. Mathew Eze, enjoined all Catholic faithful to participate fully in the exercise come Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday and falls on the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penitence before Easter. Ash Wednesday is traditionally observed by Western Christians. It is observed by Anglicans, Catholics in the Roman Rite, Lutherans, Methodists, Moravians, Nazarenes, Independent Catholics, as well as by many from the Reformed faith.

VANGUARD

