Arthur Nwankwo: Exit of an intellectual giant, activist

IF writing alone could save Nigeria from doom occasioned by bad leadership, the powerful, prolific pen of Dr. Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo would long have done so before his death on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Unfortunately, Nigerians now have scant regard for literature.

Nwankwo’s pen could not stop writing until his death. He must be sorely disappointed that his country remained pitifully in bondage in spite of all his literary efforts to save it. Indeed, in his most recent writings on the worsening Nigerian situation, he had raised the alarm about certain leadership deficiencies at a time the country is facing greater threats from elements bent on destroying it.

Nwankwo was particularly disturbed by the recurring violence in the land where innocent blood is shed with reckless abandon.

Writing under the title: “Nigeria must atone for the blood of the innocent” in July 2018, he had posited thus: “We cannot expect to be joyous when the blood of the innocent cries out against our land. Nigeria has become a killing field of the innocent and God’s judgement is upon the land. Killing of the innocent in any circumstance is a sin and the consequence is far-reaching. Nigeria is presently on that path”.

And like the man who saw tomorrow, he had added: “All these taken into consideration, it is not surprising that Nigerians have called for self-defence since the government appears overwhelmed by the situation.”

Following his death, Nwankwo, who was the leader of the Eastern Mandate Union, EMU, a strong constituent of the legendary National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, which between 1994 and 1998 fought for the democracy we now enjoy, has been described as an intellectual giant, radical activist, and political philosopher.

Born on August 19, 1942, in Ajalli, Anambra State, he rose from humble beginnings to become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated authors, publishers, historians and political commentators.

Nwankwo was a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrissonburg, Virginia; Master of Arts from Deuquesne University in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and D.Lit (honoris causa) from Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A publisher and award-winning author, Nwankwo was also the Chairman, Fourth Dimension Publishing Company, the largest publishing company in sub-Saharan Africa with over 1,500 titles.

He authored 27 books and numerous articles, including: The Making of A Nation: Biafra (Jan 1, 1969); Nigeria: The Political Transition and the Future of Democracy (Jan 1, 1993); Nigeria: The Stolen Billions (March 6,2002); and The Igbo Nation and the Nigerian State (Jan 1, 1999).

So, while prominent individuals are as usual showering him accolades for a life well lived, his writings should serve as a useful and enduring compass on how to lead Nigeria away from the precipice.

He will always be fondly remembered.

VANGUARD

