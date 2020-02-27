Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

After the successful hosting of its first exhibition of the year tagged ‘Residency Fate VI, Simply Naija’ that featured the works of the 4th edition of artists in residency, Alexis galleries, one of the leading galleries in Nigeria, is set for another art exhibition.

The new one is entitled ‘Treads of Infinity,’ an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by two contemporary artists, Luke Osaro and Agbezin Bamidele George.

The joint exhibition, which promises to be great judging by the calibre of works and pedigree of the exhibiting artists, is scheduled for March 14 to 21, at Alexis Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at a briefing, Bimpe Owoyemi. a co-curator with Patty Chidiac, the curator who stated that the artists will be exhibiting their new styles in the exhibition, said “the exhibition is just a combination of two different ideas that speaks about human expressions which are in line with the theme of the exhibition.

“It will feature a total of 33 works of paintings and sculptures; 16 works of paintings by George and 17 sculptural works by Osaro.”

Continuing, she pointed out that “Agbezin’s works addresses the everyday activities. They are resolutely stylised, maintaining a curious balance between the gestural energies. With his latest study of the quilt art, he now manipulates the relationship between colours, pattern, design and forms on rigorously textured canvases.

“Meanwhile, Luke Osaro loves to share his experience of human activities in bronze cast, bonded stone and glass fiber. As they live out friendship, love, dreams and hope, Treads of Infinity, no doubt is the combination of two different ideas aiming at the sole purpose of depicting or reincarnating the divine attributes of human, with a different medium of art.”

Speaking about the theme, George who works on canvass on acrylic stated that he has been painting in a special way, but after his sojourn in Togo, he fell in love with words and opposite and ever since he has been working more on other dimensions.

On the partnership with Osaro, he said that they had been friends for a long time after they met at Artzero programme put together by Authur Arinze and since then they bonded, looking for how to do something together. He added that Alexis galleries afforded them the opportunity, noting that Treads of Infinity depicts something that is trending and a continuous friendship.

Some of his works include Ladies in Different Mode, Standing Out, The Reign, Yeye Oge III and others.

Osaro confessed that he paints and sculpts, but after an encounter with Artzero, Arinze encouraged him to concentrate on sculpturing and he keyed into that and ever since it has been a success story. The theme, to him, “is a reflection of our long time friendship.”

He said that he prefers bonded stones for his works as it is good for outdoor and indoor. Some of his works include Hibernation, Adenike, Lifted and others.

Speaking about the works, he said that Hibernation cuts across many areas that can depict some reflecting, meditating or tiredness.

“So it creates in our imagination a two-sided figure. While Adenike, a bronze work that depicts the head of a woman with a special hairstyle is an image of a woman I normally see with a particular hairstyle at all times which is something unique about her and I decided to do that.”

Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, Founder and Director of Alexis Galleries, is passionate about the arts that she dedicates her gallery and studio space to the development of growing artists, sponsoring and promoting artists in showcasing their works.

She also donates part of her proceed from her exhibitions to charity. This exhibition is partnering with Women At Risk International Foundation, WARIF, a non-profit organisation formed in response to the high incidence of sexual violence, rape and human trafficking among young girls and women across Nigeria.

As usual, some art-loving organisations like Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, Wazobia FM, Cool World, Cobranet, Delta Airlines and a host of others are always there to lend their support to the exhibition.

Art lovers, promoters, collectors, etc are expected to grace the event and explore the artists’ time and creativity.

