Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is EPL best young player, says Lacazette

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has claimed that Gunners’ wideman Bukayo Saka is ‘the best young player in the league.

Saka has mainly had to play in an unnatural left-back position for the majority of the campaign as he deputises for the injured Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Despite being in an unusual position the 18-year-old has impressed, scoring three goals and providing nine assists in 26 first-team appearances for Arsenal so far this season.

Saka was named on the bench for the Premier League trip to Everton at the weekend but replaced the injured Kolasinac early in the second half. The teenager went onto provide an assist in the 3-2 win over the Toffees.

“He’s really good,” he said. “Maybe the best young player in the league.

“You can see the quality he has and he’s humble and accepts critiques because he wants to improve.” Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both been nominated for the Arsenal Player of the Month award for February.

