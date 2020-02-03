Arsenal left to rue missed chances after goalless draw at Burnley

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal after being held to a goalless draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned from suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace and started up front, with Mesut Ozil making his 250th appearance for the Gunners.

And it was Aubameyang who created the first chance of the game inside two minutes, crossing for Alexandre Lacazette who was waiting on the six-yard box only to glance his header wide.

On the quarter-hour mark, it was Aubameyang’s turn to have a pop at goal but the striker put through on goal after a superb pass from David Luiz, somehow dragged his shot wide.

After Arsenal’s bright start, Burnley began to create chances themselves with Jay Rodriguez forcing Bernd Leno into a decent stop from 20 yards out.

Aubameyang showed good intiative to make a run in behind and Xhaka found him, but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope came quickly off his line to block the 30-year-old’s lob attempt.

Arsenal’s injury problems at left-back worsened when makeshift full-back Bukayo Saka came off at the break, forcing Granit Xhaka to deputise in defence.

Burnley came bursting out of the blocks in the second half and looked desperate to get the opener, with Tarkowski going close with a header from an Ashley Westwood delivery.

