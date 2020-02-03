Arrest Oshiomhole now, Obaseki tells IGP, DSS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi to arrest the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for holding political rallies in the state in spite of the ban placed on such activities by his Administration.

Obaseki spoke through his deputy, Comrade Philip Shuaibu on Monday in Abuja said a petition to that effect would be submitted to the relevant authorities later in the day.

According to him, the party’s national chairman should be arrested for inciting violence in the state, adding that since Oshiomhole cannot go and hold an APC rally in an APC controlled state without the consent of the sitting governor, he cannot also hold same in Edo without the approval of Gov. Obaseki.

He said; “I am in Abuja to meet with the IG. I have a petition to the IG and to the Director of DSS to the effect that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is arrested by the Police and be arrested by the DSS for the breakdown of law and order that he has consistently perpetrated in Edo state. We banned rallies, the IG in a letter also suspended rallies. He disobeyed the orders of the state government, he disobeyed the orders of the IG and feels that he is above the law.

“For us, we have officially come now to drop our petition with the IG to the effect that Oshiomhole is not above the law, he should be arrested for violating the state government’s order. He was a governor before and he knows that nobody violated his orders as governor, because it is not about him, it is about the state. When everybody disobeys laws, then the country becomes the Banana Republic, God forbids. And that is why we are saying that the IG and the DG of DSS should arrest him and interrogate him for breaching the peace and disobeying government orders and security orders for rallies. So, for us, when the suspended national chairman of the party continually disobeys the law, when opposition party chairmen do same, he becomes a reference point, so that is why I am here on behalf of the state government to submit a petition to the IG to the effect that the suspended chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole be arrested and prosecuted for breaching the peace of Edo state”, he added.

The state government also replied allegations that the governor was planning to eliminate the national chairman, saying on the contrary, it was Oshiomhole who once boasted of controlling an infantry.

Not leaving APC

On allegations that the governor was planning to destroy the APC so that he can leave with his supporters for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Shuaibu said; “To where? We are not leaving APC. The governor and I are not leaving APC. Why are we leaving APC? That statement has been coming on and on. I can categorically tell you that the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and I are in APC and we are not leaving APC. The party is stronger today because of the governor of Edo state and when we read such things on social media, what we just say is that this is another fake news. We are not leaving APC. APC is our party. We formed it and we are solidly on the ground to promote good governance and the governor is doing very well.

“Some people are saying because of the endorsement by the PDP and some individuals, that is a sign that we are leaving the party. No. They should read it the other way. That is a sign that even other parties are accepting and agreeing to the fact that the governor of Edo state is working and he should be emulated and that is why he is having the endorsements. This is the first time the APC and non-APC people are endorsing the governor and I think it should be a pride to everybody. So, when you talk about leaving the party, it is just one of those guys trying to create a problem”, Shuaibu added.

He also dismissed the notion that he betrayed his political leader, Comrade Oshiomhole, saying both of them still have a father-son relationship.

He said; “The issue of betrayal is relative. Whoever has said I betrayed Oshiomhole, I don’t know what they meant by that. Oshiomhole remains my father and I remain his son although presently we are on different pages politically and it is bound to happen. It doesn’t change the fact that he remains my father and it doesn’t change the fact that I remain his son but what is critical is that we have disagreed on the issue of the governor of Edo state. I am supporting Gov. Oshiomhole because he has not changed what we believe in. He has not deviated from what Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole started and the foundation he laid. We promised during the electioneering that we were going to build on it and that we will take what he did to the next level and that is exactly what the governor of Edo state is doing. What Oshiomhole has seen that is different, I do not know but as for me and my household and my supporters, we remain committed to the governor. As per politics can, we are not on the same page but as a family, he remains my father”.

Contacted for reaction, Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Mr Simon Ebegbulem declined comments.

