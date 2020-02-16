Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that all 89 out of 92 eligible candidates it shortlisted who participated in the Nigerian Army Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination, LCPPE, 2020 hosted by the 82 Division Nigerian Army passed the examination.

A press statement made available to Vanguard in Onitsha by Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, also disclosed that three candidates out of the 92 shortlisted, did not report for the LCPPE, 2020 due to official reasons.

The examination, according to Colonel Yusuf, was conducted from Monday 10 February to Friday 14 February 2020, and it recorded 100 per cent success, even as the participants were rigorously tested in tactics, map reading, administration in the field, driving/maintenance and French Language.

He also disclosed that “As part of new innovation, Physical Fitness Test, which involved 3.2Km Combat Race, Press Up, Step Up, Sit Up, Beam Heaving, Obstacle test and 13 Km Combat Walk was successfully carried out.”

The Army Press statement, read; “The Nigerian Army Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination, LCPPE, 2020 hosted by the 82 Division Nigerian Army has come to a successful end following the announcement of result by the Examination President and Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Major General Abubakar Tarfa at the Headquarters 82 Division Auditorium Abakpa, Enugu on Saturday 15 February 2020.

Addressing the candidates during his closing remarks, Major General Abubakar Tarfa, said “the 100 per cent pass achieved by the candidates is as a result of commitment and handwork and an indication that the motive of the examination which is to assess candidates suitability and preparedness for higher responsibility as Junior commanders has been achieved’.

He further charged them to remain disciplined, dedicated and loyal to their Military Oath, while commending members of the Examination Panel, Observers from Army Headquarters, Directing Staffs as well as the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Lasisi Adegboye, Officers and men of the Division for their tireless effort in hosting and ensuring that the examination was conducted successfully.

