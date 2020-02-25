Army presents Life Assurance cash heques to families of 22 fallen heroes

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday presented cash cheques to next of kins and families of 22 Soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents, armed banditry and other internal security operations in the country.

Speaking while presenting the. cheques, Deputy Director of welfare, Department of Army Administration, Brig. Gen. Isa Abdullahi advised the families against quarrels over the money even as he urged judicious spending of the funds for urgent and important family needs.

Noting that the life insurance money is part of welfare package put together by the Nigerian Army to the Next of kins of its personnel that died in service, he said others include death claims, gratuities and other benefits.

Gen. Abdullahi stated that the Nigerian Army welfare scheme and presentation of life assurance cheques is a routine exercise which is usually given in batches.

Emphasizing that Life assurance policy cheques are one of the welfare policies of the Nigerian Army towards its officers and soldiers who are deceased, he urged the nooks and beneficiaries never to engage in any fight amongst themselves over the funds but put it in proper use to better the lives of their family members.

One of the beneficiaries Mr Ukachukwu Chinonso thanked the Nigerian Army for the welfare package.

He advised the authorities of the army to further engaged only the experienced soldiers into the war front rather featuring the newly recruited soldiers who lack the experience to go fight such dangerous wars thereby recording such casualty

This package was for the officers and soldiers that lost their lives in 2019.

