Army in control of Maiduguri-Damaturu road ― Col Sagir.

Kindly Share This Story:

**Says Boko Haram never blocked any part on Friday

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has allayed fears of motorists plying the Maiduguri-Damaturu road over false rumours that Boko Haram blocked a section of the road thereby making commuters and other road users to scamper for safety.

News of the alleged blockade came to many users of the road as a surprise particularly when a team of journalists who are in Borno on tour of the state to ascertain the level of restoration of normalcy, spent considerable time plying the road, visiting Auno and IDP camps without witnessing any such blockade.

From close observation by Journalists, the presence of agile Nigerian Army troops checkpoints within a short radius from each other and regular patrols would have made it highly unlikely that Boko Haram would dare to block the road.

When contacted on the allegation, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa said no such blockade ever took place on the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

Col Sagir said, “Soldiers are on the road ensuring that Nigerians move safely. You saw the situation of the road on Friday. Nothing like that happened on that road”.

There had been unsubstantiated insinuations that travellers were running on foot back to Maiduguri for their dear lives following blockade of the road.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: