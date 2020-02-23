Army committed to families of fallen heroes welfare -TRADOC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Minna on Saturday said that the army was committed to the welfare of the families of its fallen heroes.

Maj. Gen. Abubakar Tarfa, Commander TRADOC made this known in Minna, during the 2019 combined celebration of the West African Social Activity by TRADOC and 31Artillery Brigade.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to the welfare of the families of our fallen heroes. We have a way of making sure that they get what belong to them,” he said.

Tarfa said that these are officers and soldiers that paid the supreme sacrifices in the course of their duties hence the need to take the welfare of their families they left behind serious.

“In the course of their duties, some have paid the supreme sacrifices, for our tommorow, they gave their today,” he said.

The Commander lauded the army in its efforts in tackling security challenges in the state and across the country.

“The nation is battling certain security challenges and the Nigerian Army is in the forefront of tackling these challenges. In the past years, major successes were recorded by the army across the nation.

“In Niger state, troops of this cantonment deployed across the state to curb the menace of insecurity have been achieving positive results,” he said.

He pledged that the army would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that terrorism and other forms of criminality are stamped out of the country.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai for repositioning the army to a professionally responsive force and Niger government for its logistic support.

Also, Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Iman (retd), Special Adviser on security to the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, assured the army of government’s support in ending all forms of criminality.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA is an annual social event organised in Nigerian Army formations and units across the country to mark the end of a successful training year.

It is aimed at bringing together officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army as well as their families to celebrate and showcase their different rich cultural heritage.

Kindly Share This Story: