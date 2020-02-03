Are You Ready To Run the Marathon? Read This!

Kindly Share This Story:

Running a marathon such as the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2020 can be an experience of a lifetime. Nothing beats the thrill of having your heart explode with pride and bliss as you take your final leap across the finish line. Now, just before you get overwhelmed by the euphoria of the marathon, take a moment to acquaint yourself with these vital pieces of information.

Unlike the previous years, this year’s marathon has a registration fee of N5,000 (Five thousand Naira) for Nigerians and $US100 (One Hundred US Dollars) for foreigners. However, all Access Bank customers are entitled to a 50% discount. Depending on whichever payment location is convenient for you, forms can be picked up and payment made at all Access Bank branches nationwide, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and you can also register here. If you haven’t registered yet, now might be a good time to do so as registrations end February 5, 2020.

READ ALSO: Athletics: Kipchoge to make return at April’s London Marathon

The marathon expo has been scheduled to run from January 27 to February 7, 2020, at the Teslim Balogun stadium. Runners are required to visit the expo in person to pick up their race materials. Where this is not possible, a proxy, with signed authorisation may do the pick-up.

No doubt, you want this marathon to be a fun and memorable one. The first step to achieving this is checking with your physician to ascertain that you are medically and physically fit to run the marathon. Also remember to do your stretches, drink enough water and pack enough energy bars to get you through the race. Don’t forget to get comfortable gears for the race as well and also look forward to the exciting marathon after-party. Visit marathon’s medical advice page for helpful tips and information.

The 42km race will commence from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, by 6:30 am, while the 10km race will commence from Ikoyi link bridge by 10 am. Both races will finish at Eko Atlantic. Don’t miss out on more updates and tips from Access Bank on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. See you on Saturday, February 8, as you #RunLagos, for #MoreThanARace.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: