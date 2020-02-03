Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The claims by the All Progressives Congress, APC, that President Muhammadu Buhari is winning the war against insecurity nationwide, was dismissed, today, by the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere.

Reacting to the statement, the regional body’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the APC was smoking what was not good for its health.

It said: “Some people may be smoking what is not good for their health in that party. The president, who was honest to confess he was not aware of the potency of Boko Haram still, is winning the war? The president should know by now those he should listen to.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: