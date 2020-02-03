Breaking News
Translate

APC’s claims of tackling insecurity: They’re high on wrong substance – Afenifere

On 6:42 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Afenifere, INSECURITY
Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon

The claims by the All Progressives Congress, APC, that President Muhammadu Buhari is winning the war against insecurity nationwide, was dismissed, today, by the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere.

Reacting to the statement, the regional body’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the APC was smoking what was not good for its health.

It said: “Some people may be smoking what is not good for their health in that party. The president, who was honest to confess he was not aware of the potency of Boko Haram still, is winning the war? The president should know by now those he should listen to.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!