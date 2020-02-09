Antonio Conte warns Moses, others ahead of Milan derby

Kindly Share This Story:

Antonio Conte has urged his Inter Milan players to ignore the big gap between his side and AC Milan in the Serie A standings ahead of their derby clash today. Inter are second, 19 points ahead of ninth-placed Milan.

But Conte warned that the table does not tell the full story, with Milan unbeaten in five league games since the January arrival of former Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.

“Milan deserve a lot more points than they currently have,” Conte told a media conference on Saturday.

“They are a great team and have added a champion like Ibrahimovic, who brings confidence and experience. He has played for both clubs, so it will be emotional for him.

“The derby always has hidden dangers and the extra difficulties are intensified, because there is this desire to be on top in the city.”

Ibrahimovic is likely to feature in despite coming down with flu. Coach Stephano Pioli said Ibrahimovic should recover in time to feature in the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ between the city rivals.

“He has undergone an individual training programme,” Pioli said. “Today he is training with the squad and if he gets through that, he will be available tomorrow.”

