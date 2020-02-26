Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday, disclosed that his administration has been following the laudable steps already taken by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) in deepening the anti-corruption war, especially, the setting up of the Anti-Corruption Monitoring Units (ACTUs) and the inclusive budgeting process.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun, made the disclosure, at the commissioning of the commission’s state office complex, along Old Airport Road, Samonda, Ibadan.

According to him, the state government flagged off the inclusive budgeting procedure, which enables a bottom-up approach in the budgeting process rather than the usual practice where projects are merely handed down the local population without their faintest input.

He noted that the inclusive budgeting procedure was one of the cherished programmes of the ICPC.

Makinde added: “As you must have been aware, the fight against corruption is one that is taken seriously by the current administration in Oyo State.”

“That was why I specifically told members of the 9th Oyo State Assembly at a dinner preceding their inauguration that one of the first bills I would send to them was the Oyo State Anti-corruption bill.”

“As a state government, we are following the laudable steps already taken by the ICPC in deepening the anti-corruption war, especially, the setting up of the Anti-Corruption Monitoring Units (ACTUs) and the inclusive budgeting process.”

“This shows that the government of Oyo State and the ICPC really have a lot in common. We know you are experienced in this sector and our upcoming agency will not hesitate to learn from your Commission as it sets out for the onerous task of cleaning up our systems.”

“That is why we are not mincing words on this issue and that is the reason I have offered to wave my own immunity if there is any reason to call me to question,” Makinde stated.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Kwari and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, Hon. Sheu Garba, maintained that Nigerians must consider the fight against corruption as a personal cause.

In his address, the ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, said the agency would commence a system review at subnational level, noting that states and local governments would feel the impact of the commission’s effort in a more strategic manner to ensure that public funds are used for the good of the people.

“However, the fight against corruption is the collective responsibility of every well-meaning Nigerian.”

“It is a responsibility that must be discharged by all tiers and organs of government. This commissioning ceremony is an example of how agencies of different tiers of government can collaborate in the fight against corruption,” Owasanoye posited.

