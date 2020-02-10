Ansaru: Police nab 3 bandits who killed officers attached to Emir of Potiskum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

THE Nigeria Police Force headquarters said, yesterday, that its special operatives carrying out sustained mop-up at the operational bases of Ansaru Terrorists’ Group in Kuduru Forest, Birnin-Gwari, have arrested three more kingpins of the terror group.

The arrest of the three— Munkailu Liman Isah, aka Babban Driver, 32; Abdullahi Saminu, aka Danmunafiki, 21; and Aminu Usman 22, brings the number of persons arrested to eight

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this, yesterday, said: “The suspects are already assisting Police investigators with useful information relating to the membership, spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi of the terror group.

”Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were actively involved in the recent attack and attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s Police escorts.

“They were also involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways, especially in the North-West and North Central states of the country.

“Unfortunately, investigation also revealed that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups by deliberately doing businesses with them through the supply of essential goods, drugs (licit/illicit) and other services.

“To this end, the IGP has called for patriotism among the people, noting this is the only way the fight against the criminal elements can truly be won.

“While Police operatives are on the close trail of other fleeing members of the terror group and their collaborators, the IGP has expressed immense appreciation to all and sundry, especially the good people of Birnin-Gwari and environs for their understanding, cooperation and support which have resulted in the measure of successes recorded so far, particularly in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other heinous crimes in the country.”

