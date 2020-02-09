Kindly Share This Story:

Professor Ango AbdullahiThe National Convener Pro- Nigeria Elders Council (PRONECO), Chief Hon. Simon Shango, has replied Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Prof. Ango Abdullahi, describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a democratic leader and not a northern President.

Mr Shango’s reaction trails Prof. Abdullahi’s comments wherein the latter alleged that “poverty, particularly in the North and massive social security have worsened under Buhari’s administration.”

In a statement on behalf of PRONECO on Monday, Chief Shango dismissed Abdullahi’s “provocative and inciting” assertion for lacking basis, especially knowing the president inherited a poverty-stricken nation, suffering economic recess with states owing debts.

However, contrary to the NEF leader’s claim, Mr Shango added that since Buhari took over the helms of affair in 2015, he introduced National Social Investments Programme, drastically improved the security, oil exploration in the Niger Delta is now seamless among others.

Nonetheless, the elder statesman advised Ango not to attempt to reduce President Buhari who is focused on spreading the gains of democracy across the country to just a regional leader.

The statement reads: “The Pro- Nigeria Elders Council (PRONECO) is prodded to weigh in reaction to the unwarranted, provocative and inciting public statements credited to the Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Prof. Ango Abdullahi. The NEF chair launched verbal attacks on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as failing to tackle poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

“It is imperative to remind Prof. Abdullahi of certain basic and fundamental things, which his outburst have not only belittled his personage, but also denigrated NEF, the body he represents.

“Let Prof. Abdullahi know henceforth, NEF is not his personal property or fiefdom. Therefore, his chairmanship of the body does not appropriate to him any power to canvass partisan political positions on behalf of NEF especially when another statesman and patriot in the character of President Buhari is concerned.

“His current posturing smacks of brazenly playing on the intelligence of its members. His viewpoint on the administration of President Buhari as reflected in the public statement has never been contemplated by NEF and therefore, personal to him and should never be garbed as the official position of NEF.

“Furthermore, it’s quite unfortunate that in spite of Prof. Abdullahi’s vastness in knowledge, exposure and experience, he has failed to discern that President Buhari is the President of Nigeria and not “President of Northern Nigeria.”

“President Buhari met a country that was in total shambles in 2015, where poverty reached the zenith with states and federal governments indebted, to months of unpaid salaries, pensions, gratuities and huge local contractual debts in trillions of naira.

“And with an economy in recession, widespread poverty and hardships in the land, had a monstrous and tormenting face. But as a concerned leader, President Buhari immediately cleared the backlog of owed entitlements at the national level and dispatched series of bailout funds to states for same reasons.

“The National Social Investments Programme, with multiple subsets; sustained agricultural loans to farmers and other such initiatives are the few conscious and deliberate steps to ameliorate poverty and hardships in the land as well as empower Nigerians towards self-sustenance.

“The security in Nigeria was worse than now. But President Buhari has thrown his hat into the ring to ensure even the recent politically induced attacks and killings in parts of the country are curtailed.

“However, it is laughable not to notice that exploration of crude oil in South-South Nigeria is now uninterrupted and peaceful, unlike before when violent and consistent militancy disrupted the process. Boko Haram which hitherto engulfed the entire North, including Kaduna or Kano states where Prof. Abdullahi resides and Abuja where he occasionally strays has been confined to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin in Northeast Nigeria. These miracles have been performed by President Buhari.

“Prof. Abdullahi is free to seek information from some State Governors in the North Central and they will acquaint him with the decisive actions by the Presidency which have tamed herdsmen/farmers carnages. The communities are enjoying substantial peace at the moment. Despite sporadic violent attacks in recent times, which are being handled, the records cannot be obliterated by Prof. Abdullahi’s wish. The tempo of armed banditry in Northwest states has relaxed incredibly.

“An elder statesman does not lie, especially in public. So, it infuriates when Prof. Ango Abdullahi says, “It has become necessary and appropriate, however, to make public, the position of the forum on important matters that affect the manner Nigerians live, and the future we must address.” Which of the issues he canvassed in the public now is a collective decision of NEF and at which meeting?

“He should expend his remaining energies on something personally worthwhile to him. But in truth, his present actions are unbecoming of a man of his status, grossly partisan and a disservice to the promotion of unity, national cohesion and peace in Nigeria.

“When you push vengeance too far, it turns to haunt, ridicule and foul the air around you. Prof. Abdullahi is free to air his personal opinions on the way his country is governed; no one has a problem with it. But it is undisguised criminality to pass such personal, biased, partisan and dishonest views as the decision of NEF. Abdullahi alone cannot symbolize nearly 200 million Nigerians. He is certainly not above the over 15 million Nigerians who have again reposed their leadership trust and confidence in President Buhari as re-confirmed by his 2019 overwhelming reelection victory.”

