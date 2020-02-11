Anchor Insurance targets N10bn premium income in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

Anchor Insurance Company Limited said it plans to achieve premium income of N10 billion in 2020.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr.Augustine Ebose disclosed this at a media parley at the company’s head office in Lagos.

He stated that with the help of professional hands and good management, Anchor has been able to pay its claims noting that the company paid over N1.3 billion as claims in 2019.

“Today nobody complain about non-payment of claims and, we not only pay but pay in time,” he added.

“As it is today with this new management, the first thing we did was to raise the premium by 72 percent and that resulted to a premium of N3.4 billion in the first year of our stewardship compared to 2017 which was just N2.2 billion.”

He, however, disclosed that the company is currently looking for funds to beef up its capital to N11.6 billion, to meet regulatory requirement adding that Akwa-Ibom State has 61 percent stake here. The state has taken on its right issues which increased our capital base to N9.6 billion, which is N400 million below the regulatory threshold.”

He said the company hopes to meet the target through contributions of other shareholders.

According to him, to achieve the N10 billion target for 2020, the firm has concluded plans to expand its branch network across the country and would leverage on the use of ICT, real estate and hospitality.

