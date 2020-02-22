Kindly Share This Story:

The Anambra State Government on Saturday, said plans were underway to commence the deployment of drug drone technology service delivery in hard-to-reach communities across the state.

Dr Vincent Okpala, state Commissioner for Health who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said it would improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Okpala said: “There are many hard-to-reach communities in the state, places like Enugu Otu, Nkpunado Aguleri, Ezi Agulu Otu and other far places.

“There are communities where if someone is sick, it will be very difficult to get medical help.

“Take for instance, if you have a woman that is bleeding during child birth (Postpartum Hemorrhaging), and she needs blood transfusion, it will be difficult because the facility is not there.

READ ALSO:

“But with the drone technology service, from a place like Awka, you can put that needed blood pints in a drone and allow it fly to a specific community where it is needed.

“If you start driving to such place, it might take about two to three hours but with drone technology, it will land there in less than 30minutes. And the drone technology can make many trips a day, “he said.

Okpala said acquiring one of the drones would cover all the hard-to-reach communities in the state.

According to him, it will be the first in Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: