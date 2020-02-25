Amotekun shouldn’t intimidate people — Osun Fulani leader

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Fulani Association in Osun, Alhaji Oluwatoyin Sulaiman throws weight for the support of the Amotekun Corp initiative but stressed that the Corp should be wary of intimidating the people.

Sulaiman said: “We are in support of Amotekun Corp, as long as the recruits would not give the initiative an ethnic bias or intimidating commoners when it commences eventually.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman Committee on Peaceful co-existence between Fulanis/Bororo and Farmers in the state, Mr. Oguntola Toogun opined that Amotekun personnel should take the traditional oath, saying traditional oaths serves instant judgment than the Bible and Quran in dealing with erring Amotekun Corps personnel.

However, the president of Osun State Muslim Community, Mustafa Olawuyi contended that corps members should not be forced to take the traditional oath but be given liberty to choose what they will use in taking the oath.

vanguard

